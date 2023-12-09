Rhoda Jatau: Denying someone bail based on social media post sets dangerous precedent -CITAD

The Centre for Information Technology and Informaton Development, CITAD has condemned the detention of Rhoda Jatau over her social media post.The group frowned at the fact that Rhoda was denied bail before CITAD’s latest intervention.

While addressing the press as part of the campaign for Jatau’s release, Executive Secretary of CITAD, Mr Y.Z.Yau said at its Bauch office, “Denying someone bail based on a social media post sets a dangerous precedent for our collective freedom and democracy. It sends a bad signal that the government can silence any dissenting voice if they deem it contrary to their own opinion.

“And if this trend continues, it will make people to be afraid to speak their minds, express themselves and associate online for fear of being attacked, arrested or molested by the Nigerian government or its agencies as in the case of Rhoda’s and many others.

He added, “To reinforce our stance, it is crucial to remember that Sections 38 and 39 of the 1999 Federal Republic of Nigeria Constitution guarantee freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and expression. Additionally, the Government of Nigeria is a signatory to various international human rights law instruments and treaties, including the African Charter and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which all hold the fundamental human rights of the citizens in Nigeria.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the media briefing was meant to x-ray the digital rights implications of continued detention of Rhoda Jatau by the Bauchi State Government over her social media post. Explainining the rationale for CITAD’s campaign for her release, Yau said “we reiterate that Rhoda’s arrest and continued detention are violation of her digital rights, and we cannot stand and do nothing while injustice is meted on one of us.

“As an organization working on the protection of human and digital rights of Nigerians, we strongly condemn the unnecessary adjournments and postponements of Mrs. Rhoda’s case hearing, which has been delayed for five times since March 2023. We further denounce the rejection of her application for a “no-case submission” by her Lawyers despite having no criminal history.

Based on the forgoing, Yau said, “Our demands are clear: Her immediate release and all charges against her be dropped.

“Respect of the fundamental right of every citizen to express themselves freely and openly in the digital space.

“Furthermore, we are call upon: The Federal government to immediately intervene and ensure the release of Mrs. Jatau without further delay.

“The Bauchi State Government to order the Attorney General in the state to facilitate the release of Mrs. Jatau unconditionally

“The Nigeria Police Force to desist from arresting the citizens for exercising their constitutional rights online

” We call on the media organizations nationwide to amplify the voices of Mrs. Jatau and others who face similar injustices at the hand of Nigeria Police Force and other agencies

“Human Rights Organizations, Civil Society Organizations and Lawyers to unite in assisting victims of digital rights abuses and safeguarding the digital rights of Nigerians

“The Nigerian National Assembly to speedup the passage of digital rights and freedom bill, which we believe will address most of these injustice perpetrated against the citizens under the guise of national security

While giving a background to CITAD’s call earlier, Yau noted the press conference was aimed highlighting the “digital rights implication of the lingering case of Mrs. Rhoda Jatau who was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for sharing a Whatsapp message to her friends condemning the killing of a student in Sokoto for a alleged blasphemy.

“You may all recall that on the 20th of May, 2022 Mrs. Jatau was picked up at her residence by NPF on the allegations of alleged incitement and inciting public disturbance. The Police action was based on their perception of what her message could do.

“This action has directly infringed on her rights to freedom of expression and speech as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. Her post, while perhaps strong in its language, did not incite violence or hatred. It was simply an expression of her opinion, a right guaranteed to her by our constitution. It is an outright abuse of her digital right to freedom of expression online

“However, immediately after sharing the post, she was arrested and taken into custody. Her bail was consistently denied, and she has been held behind bars ever since. This is not just an injustice to Rhoda; it is an attack on the digital rights of every citizen in this country.”

