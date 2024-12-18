RHIESS: First lady distributes N50m to 250 elderly persons in Anambra

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday distributed a total of N50 million to 250 elderly persons in Anambra, in addition to free medical checks and other sundry items.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Oluremi, represented by the Wife of

the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, made the distribution at the 2nd edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), holding across the Federation.

Distributing the funds in Awka on Wednesday, she said the annual programme was designed to enhance the welfare of aged persons in the country.

The first lady also called for more care and medical support for the elderly in the society, so they could live long, fruitful and healthy years.

“Anambra received a total of N50 million, out of which N200,000 will be distributed today to each elderly person (250 of them), in addition to free medical checks and other sundry items for their festivities this season.

“The welfare and healthcare of the elderly in the society is important and I urge everyone to also see it as an obligation.

“To our senior citizens, I urge you to remember to prioritise your health, eat well, stay hydrated, take walks, rest adequately and spend quality time with loved ones,” Tinubu said.

Mrs Soludo said that her Healthy Living Initiative would also support the first lady by distributing wrappers and packs of vegetable oil to the elderly.

She urged the elderly to eat right, stay active, avoid chemicals and eat natural foods to protect their health and live longer.

“At that age, they are vulnerable and need all the care and support to improve not just their quality of life, but to also ensure peace of mind for both the elderly and their loved ones,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Uju Okoye, a Reproductive Health Expert, urged the elderly to report any form of abuse or violence against them to the ministry of women affairs for prompt response.

One of the beneficiaries, Pa Ignatius Akachucku, 72, appreciated the first lady for the gesture, saying he had never received such benefits from the government.

“All my life, this is the first time I can say I really felt government’s presence. This N200,000 will make our Christmas and New Year celebration a very memorable one.

“I also received free drugs for blood pressure, eye glasses and supplements after I had my health checked. May God bless our governments at the federal and state level,” Akachucku said. (NAN)