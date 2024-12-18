Rhapsody Tap2Read Bracelets Revolutionize Global Distribution of God’s Word During ReachOut World 2024

In an extraordinary leap towards global outreach, Rhapsody of Realities has transformed the distribution of its powerful devotional during the ReachOut World 2024 and throughout December 2024 with the groundbreaking Tap2Read Bracelet. This innovative device, which instantly transfers digital copies of Rhapsody of Realities to mobile devices with a simple tap, is reshaping how God’s Word reaches millions worldwide.

A Revolutionary Distribution Tool

The Tap2Read Bracelet comes preloaded with 50 copies of the devotional and allows for unlimited additional downloads, making it a game-changer in reaching people across the globe. By December 2nd, these revolutionary bracelets had already hit every corner of the world, dramatically increasing the speed and ease with which Rhapsody partners distribute Rhapsody of Realities. Partners can now carry thousands of copies in one simple, portable form and distribute them in even the most remote or challenging locations.

“Thanks to the Tap2Read Bracelet, we’ve made distribution faster and more efficient than ever,” says a key Rhapsody partner. “It’s a breakthrough in reaching people who otherwise may have never encountered the devotional.”

Miracles and Transformations from Every Corner

The impact of this campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary. In Mumbai, India, a young girl who had been mute spoke for the first time after receiving a copy of the devotional, leading to an outpouring of similar miraculous stories worldwide. From physical healings to emotional restoration, Rhapsody of Realities continues to change lives in profound ways.

Reaching People in Authority

As part of a strategic initiative to influence society’s leaders, Rhapsody partners have also ensured that key figures such as Presidents, Governors, Mayors, and CEOs are included in this worldwide distribution. This initiative emphasizes the importance of righteousness in leadership and ensures that those in positions of authority receive the transformative power of God’s Word.

ReachOut World Day Unites the Globe in a Historic First

Recall that on December 2, 2024, the ReachOut World Day held, a simultaneous global event that marked the official start of this unprecedented 30-day outreach.

This initiative, which aims to distribute billions of copies of the devotional in over 8,123 languages and 4,000 dialects, ensures that people of all walks of life, including the visually impaired and deaf, are reached.

Rev. Tom Amenkhienan, Director of World Evangelism Mobilization and a key member of the Global Core Committee of ReachOut World 2024, spoke passionately about the campaign, calling it “a significant milestone in the history of the Church.” He added, “Never before have we seen such a global movement, uniting billions worldwide for a single purpose.”

Unprecedented Global Participation

The scope of ReachOut World 2024 is truly historic, as billions of copies of Rhapsody of Realities are being distributed in print, digital, Braille, and sign language formats. The initiative’s reach spans offices, schools, military barracks, remote villages, public transport, and more. Every corner of the globe is being flooded with God’s Word, creating an unprecedented movement of hope, healing, and transformation, in every nation and territory of the world. .

A New Era in Global Evangelism

Panelists at the event emphasized the significance of this historic campaign. Evangelist Dr. Eddy Owase, a member of the CEC and Senior Executive Representative of the Healing School, highlighted the miraculous transformations facilitated by Rhapsody of Realities, noting its potential to heal the sick, restore relationships, and bring salvation to millions.

How You Can Get Involved

As the movement continues to unfold, individuals, organizations, and media outlets are invited to participate in this global initiative. Whether through distributing copies, sponsoring translations, or sharing the message with friends and family, everyone can play a part in spreading the transformative power of Rhapsody of Realities.

For more information, including how to order your Rhapsody Tap2Read Bracelet, visit reachoutworld.org/tap2read.

Join the global movement and help saturate the world with the life-changing message of hope, faith, love, healing, and divine purpose.

ReachOut World 2024: A New Chapter in History

As the world watches in awe, the ongoing ReachOut World initiative is not just an event—it’s a movement, a global effort to unite billions in faith, hope, and purpose. With the distribution of the Rhapsody Tap2Read Bracelet and other innovative strategies, the church has truly entered a new chapter in history, impacting lives and shaping nations for a brighter future.