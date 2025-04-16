Rewriting the narrative at SERVICOM

By Fidelia Okosodo

In the past few years, Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) has made significant strides in transforming service delivery across various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria.

Through initiatives such as the SERVICOM Compliance Ev

aluation (SCE) reports, Service Charters, Open Government Partnership, public enlightenment radio programmes among others, SERVICOM has strengthened the culture of excellence in service.

These tools have not only held MDAs accountable to clearly defined service performance standards but have empowered citizens to demand better services.

The result has been remarkable improvements in service delivery and organisational responsiveness across several agencies, marking a positive shift in Nigeria’s public service landscape.

Stakeholders attribute these remarkable milestones in the sector to the immediate past National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli.

Described by many as the most outstanding appointee since the establishment of SERVICOM, Akajemeli is credited with breathing new life into the agency through innovative programmes and a tireless commitment to excellence.

Akajemeli, who took over as National Coordinator in 2015, was known for her unwavering belief in citizens’ rights to quality services and transparency in governance.

The stakeholders gave their verdicts during the valedictory/send-off ceremony to honour Akajemeli.

At the event filled with glowing tributes and heartfelt commendations, one message rang clear: “Akajemeli leaves behind not just a legacy, but a revitalised agency that has become a beacon of service delivery in Nigeria’s public sector.”

Speaking at the occasion, Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), commended Akajemeli’s achievements, describing her as committed and innovative public servant whose work significantly transformed service delivery in Nigeria.

Akume, who was represented by Dr Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in OSGF at the event, said that Akajemeli was one of the best officials who had played vital roles in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said that Akajemeli had accepted a responsibility that many would avoid due to the absence of financial incentives, choosing instead to focus on impactful service.

Other contributors said Akajemeli had also pushed for greater inclusion and accountability through the Open Government Partnership (OGP), reinforcing SERVICOM’s role as a watchdog for transparent service processes across government institutions.

Her introduction of a robust Complaints Redress Mechanism and Strategic Evaluation Reports created feedback loops that allowed for evidence-based interventions and improved citizen engagement.

Contributing, the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation’s Director of Programmes, Chioma Njoku, described her as a trailblazer whose unwavering commitment to public service had left an indelible mark.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you, Ma’am, as you retire from your esteemed position.

“Your integrity, professionalism, and leadership have not only enhanced service delivery across MDAs, but also inspired a culture of accountability and transparency in public institutions.”

Njoku said that although SERVICOM often operated quietly, its impact was significant.

“The agency rarely blows its trumpet, and many Nigerians may not fully realise the extent of its contributions,” she said.

She highlighted the strategic partnership between SERVICOM and the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation as a major milestone.

The collaboration, she said, had led to key achievements such as capacity building, the development and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

She said also listed the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9000 certification of the Office of the Head of Service’s Customer Service Framework.

“Your ability to navigate challenges despite limited resources, and still drive sustainable improvements, has been truly commendable,” Njoku said.

She expressed appreciation for Akajemeli’s role in mobilising stakeholders and resources, and described her retirement as a moment of well-deserved rest after years of impactful service.

“The AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation is deeply grateful for your contributions. We wish you a fulfilling retirement and look forward to witnessing your continued impact in whatever path you pursue,” she said.

Also, Sen. Allwell Onyesoh Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character/Inter-Governmental Affairs, congratulated Akajemeli for attaining such a milestone and significant achievements in her service.

Represented by Mr Tope Adeniji, Onyesoh said that her years of service had been marked by exceptional dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to the SERVICOM goals.

“The committee recognises and appreciates Akajemeli’s contributions as the national coordinator of SERVICOM, and notes that she had consistently exceeded expectations and made a meaningful impact on national service, “he said.

Dr Joe Abah, former Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, described Akajemeli as a colleague and a real sister.

According to Abah, Akajemeli played a pivotal role in the establishment and institutionalisation of SERVICOM, adding that the collaboration continued through various reforms that significantly improved service delivery in key public institutions.

Mrs Henrietta Okokon, Public Awareness Manager and a staff of SERVICOM, described Akajemeli as a mentor and crusader for excellence.

According to Okokon, Madam SERVICOM didn’t just evaluate services, she transformed the mindset of service providers.

“Behind her quiet demeanour was a strategic thinker, known for her attention to detail and insistence on data-driven reforms.

“Her work earned her the respect of both peers and subordinates, and her leadership became a model for other public sector institutions.

“It has been a rare privilege to work closely with her over the past five years,” she said.

The Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) was not left out in commending Mrs Akajemeli for her outstanding service to the nation.

Speaking on behalf of the Commission Chief Executive, Mrs Olanrewaju Sholabi congratulated the celebrant on a well-deserved retirement, describing her career as one marked by commitment, integrity, and excellence in public service delivery.

Sholabi noted that Akajemeli’s retirement is not only an occasion for celebration but also an opportunity for deep appreciation to God for a successful and impactful career in the public sector.

She highlighted that many of the service delivery improvements witnessed across MDAs could be traced to Akajemeli’s unwavering dedication, innovative thinking, and result-oriented leadership.

According to her, the celebrator played a pivotal role in addressing key service delivery challenges, thereby enhancing citizen satisfaction and stakeholder confidence.

“For us in NUPRC, we cannot fully express our gratitude for your unwavering support and sacrifice, particularly in helping to build a customer-centric, results-driven, and solution-oriented workforce,” Sholabi said.

She added that the values championed by Akajemeli were at the heart of several workshops and sensitisation programmes organised to strengthen staff capacity and improve public service delivery.

As Akajemeli bows out of public service, the general consensus among stakeholders is clear–her legacy will be difficult to surpass. (NANFeatures).