Reward for excellence as NUJ honours Blueprint Publisher, Idris Malagi, with Media Icon Award

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, fnipr, Kakaaki Nupe was on Thursday night bestowed with the Milestone Recognition of Media Icons in Nigeria by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) at a grand ceremony at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

The Blueprint Publisher was accompanied to the award ceremony by the former Deputy Governor of Niger State and one time Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in Niger State, Honourable Haliru Zakari, one time House of Representatives member Honourable Ibrahim Ebbo.

Others are Managing Director of Muye Consulting Firm and insurance broker guru, Alhaji Abdulmalik Abubakar Muye, the Permanent Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Bala Marka Esq, Niger State APC 2023 Gubernatorial aspirants, Alhaji Aliyu Idris Rugga and the state APC Secretary, Khaleel Ibrahim Aliyu.

The rest are former Chairman of Magama Local government area in Niger State, Honourable AIhassan Ibeto, the state APC Treasurer, Dr. Idris Mohammed Gbangba, the state party Youth Leader, Comrade Abdullahi Suleiman, Chairman elect, Lavun Local government area of Niger state, Honourable Isah Kutigi, APC stalwart and business tycoon, Honourable Theo Mamman, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Wara and a member of the APC in Niger State, Honourable Ndagi Lavun.

Other recipients include the NUJ National President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, the Governor of Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Inspector General of Police, Usman AIkali Baba, Chief Segun Osoba, Chairman of Vanguard Newspaper, Prince Sam Amuka Pemu, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and Chairman of Thisday Group Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and President of Daar Communication, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Other recipients are Chairman of Channels Television, Mr John Momoh, Bayo Onanuga, Chairman and CEO of Daily Trust Newspaper, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, Buki Ponle, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in Kano state, Mallam Mahammad Garba, Emma Agu, Olufunke Fadugba, Yemi Kolapo and John Ajayi.

The award according to the NUJ President, Chief Chris Isiguzo

is in recognition of Mohammed Idris assiduous work in promoting journalism over the years affirming that he and others awardees have worked to promote Press Freedom which is one of the key drivers of democracy globally.

He said the fight by the icon of press freedom fuels the country’s democracy by ensuring transparency, accountability, rule of law and promotes citizenship participation in public and political discourse.

Chris said “It unleashes bottled energies, creates synergies and deepens democracy by promoting inclusion of all in an atmosphere of freedom, peace and progress in the desired direction.”

He said “The people we are recognising today have shown great tenacity in this respect and we commend them for this. It should be noted that the importance of press freedom to good governance, deepening of democracy and nation building cannot therefore be over emphasised.

However, as good as the ideals of press freedom are, many journalists in Nigeria continue to face harassment, threats, physical injuries , imprisonment, and even death in the course of discharging their legitimate duties.

“The courage and sacrifices of these journalists are being celebrated today through the Maiden Edition of Milestone Recognition of Media Icons. We therefore wish to promote this as a routine event.

This recognition is being organised to celebrate and honour some of these Legends and to motivate other journalists, promote quality journalism, press freedom, and good governance in Nigeria.”

Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba charged the NUJ to check the proliferation of online media which he said is tainting the image of the profession.

Osoba urged the NUJ to open a website where it registers all practicing journalists in Nigeria.