RevolutionNow Protest: Police disperse protesters in Lagos, arrest some

The Nigerian Police and other security agents moved to abort the planned #RevolutionNow protest, by dispersing the protesters in front of the National Stadium, Surulere, with tear-gas on Monday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security agencies, including the army, civil defence, and the police, had stationed at the stadium entrances restricting everyone, including workers from entering.

NAN observed that the barricading of the stadium, forced the protesters numbering about 50 to gather under the stadium bridge and began to sing and requesting the police to let them into the stadium.

The police subsequently requested for reinforcement and five patrol vans filled with heavily armed mobile policemen surfaced.

Tear gas were fired and passersby and the protesters ran for safety.

NAN also reports that security agents, including the police and army were still stationed at the National Stadium, Teslim Balogun, Surulere and at the National Theatre, Iganmu and Gani Fawehinmi Park on Ikorodu road, Ojota.

Also NAN reported that normalcy has been restored at the scene and members of the public are going about their business peacefully as at the time of filing this report.

All efforts to get the police spokesman’s reaction on number of arrest made during the aborted protest were not successful.

But some sources said persons were arrested in front of the National stadium.

The Deputy Commissioner of police Operations, Mr Mohammed Ali had earlier told NAN, that the protesters did not obtain permission for the protest. (NAN)

