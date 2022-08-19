Revoke of Licenses: NUJ condemns NBC’s action, calls for dialogue

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has condemned the revoke of the licenses of 52 broadcast stations by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

The NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo in a statement on Friday described this action of the NBC as a hasty decision and ill-advised.

He therefore called on the NBC to exercise more restraint on this issue in consideration of national security and allow for more dialogue and consultation to find a better way of dealing with the situation.

He said,”The decision today by Industry Regulator , the National Broadcasting Commission – NBC, to revoke the licenses of 52 broadcast stations nationwide over indebtedness to the Commission was ill advised.

“The affected stations, according to NBC are said to owe arrears of licence fees amounting to N2.6 billon since 2015.

“Although the Director General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah claimed that this development had no political motives, yet we insist that the action was ill timed and reckless.

“It should be noted that this wholesale revocation of licences at this critical time of insecurity in the Country appears to be a decision taken without careful prior deliberation, consultation or counsel.

“While we regret the inability of these broadcast stations to fulfill their obligations to NBC, in-view of dwindling resources, we caution against such large scale clampdown of broadcast stations in disregard to security issues and the attendant consequence. We cannot afford the unpleasant outcome of such media blackout at this time.

“We call on NBC to exercise more restraint on this issue in consideration of national security and allow for more dialogue and consultation to find a better way of dealing with the situation.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

