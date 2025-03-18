Revocation of PDP National Headquarters’ RofO, attempt to stifle opposition – Ologunagba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the revocation of the Right of Occupancy (RofO) to its national secretariat property by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as an “attempt to stifle opposition parties in the country”.

Emmanuel Oloniruha

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, reacting to the development in a telephone interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja also described the action as “threat to democracy”.

Ologunagba noted that the revocation was to both buildings, Wadata Plaza in Wuze Zone 5 where the party is presently using as its national secretariat, and the uncomplicated 11 storey building permanent site at the Central Business District of Abuja.

“Attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to revoke the Right of Occupancy of the National Secretariat of the PDP is highly condemnable .

“It is aimed at stifling opposition in this country and of course a drive towards totalitarianism, and it is a threat to democracy.

“The NWC is meeting now and I will get back to you shortly with the detailed response of our party to this development.

“To let you know how despicable this action is; it is both property. Both the new one under construction and the one the PDP has been occupying for almost two decades- the Wadata Plaza. It is an attempt to stifle opposition.

The FCTA, under the Minister, Nyesom Wike, has revoked the land allocation for the PDP national secretariat in Abuja due to the party’s failure to pay tenancy rent for 20 years.

The notice of revocation was served on the party national chairman in a letter by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Department of Land Administration dated March 13, 2025 and signed by the Director Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze.

Nwankwoeze, in the letter, stated the FCT Minister revoked PDP’s rights, interests and privileges over Plot No. 243 within Central Area, Cadastral Zone A00, Abuja.

He said that the minister revoked the Certificate of Occupancy in the exercise of powers conferred on him under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Cap. L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“The revocation is in view of your continued contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy by failing to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for twenty (20) years, from 1st of January 2006 to 1st of January 2025.

“This is despite the many publications made by the FCT Administration since 2023 in several national dailies and on electronic media requesting all allottees of plots in the FCT to pay up every outstanding bills and ground rents on their property.

“You would please note that the said breaches by PDP, national secretariat (MISC 81346) run contrary to the provisions of Section 28, Subsection 5 (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

“I am to further inform you that the subject property (Plot No. 243 Central Area, Cadastral Zone A00, Abuja) has thus reverted to the FCTA and the Administration will take immediate possession thereof,” the letter stated.

The 11 floors storey building located in the Central Business District, initially estimated at N16 billion, had remained uncompleted since construction began in 2008 in spite of the fund raising organised by the party.

The former PDP National Chairmen, including Prince Uche Secondus and Sen. Iyorchia Ayu had pledged to complete the project but failed to deliver.

Ayu, while on a tour of party facilities in the FCT in January, 2022, promised to complete the facility, however, did not fulfill the promise before he was suspended from the party in 2023.(NAN)