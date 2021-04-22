Revocation: DPR inaugurates committee for formal handover of Addax assets

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) it has inaugurated a team of experts to evaluate the revoked assets of Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Ltd.

Its Director, Mr Sarki Auwalu, said in a statement issued by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, Thursday .

DPR had recently revoked the four assets of Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Ltd., namely OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 due to the non-development of the assets by the company.

Auwalu said that it was in preparation for the formal handing over to the new operators- Kaztech/Slavic Consortium.

He said that the move was in fulfillment of the Federal ’s commitment to reactivating all moribund oil and gas support across the country.

The director said it was also aimed at stimulating the economy and creating job for Nigerians.

Auwalu urged the committee to evaluate the current status (As-is) of the revoked assets, including liabilities post revocation, in order to facilitate takeover of the assets by the appointed operators.

He advised the committee members to discharge the responsibility entrusted them by the nation all sense of patriotism and dedication to national interest.

According to him, the committee has one week to conclude the assignment. (NAN)

