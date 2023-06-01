Revive Kaduna, Port Harcourt refineries for devt.– Adamawa lawmaker tells FG

By Ibrahim Kado

Mrs Kate Mamuno, Member Adamawa House of Assembly (PDP) representing Demsa constituency, has urged the Federal Government to revive Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries for more development.

Mamuno, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday,

She also described the recent removal of fuel subsidy as a good initiative geared toward the socio-economic development of the nation.

“I advise the Federal Government to take advantage of the subsidy removal to revive Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries for more development.”

She further said that such an action would also encourage investors in to the country to invest as it would increase Internally Generated Revenue for the country IGR.

“To me, it is a welcome development for the country because the Federal Government is going to save about N400 billion monthly.

“The money is going to be used to enhance the economy by reviving some sectors, provide infrastructures and employment opportunities for the teaming youth among others,” she said.

She advised Nigerian not to panic as for any development to happen, there would be challenges.

Malam Yahaya Mohammed, a Yola resident, said he was dismayed at the removal of the subsidy as he bought a litre of petroleum for N570.

He appealed to those in charge of the subsidy funds to ensure justice, accountability and transparency in utilising the resources to achieve the objective for the removal. (NAN)