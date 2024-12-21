Revive abandoned Secondary School Project, Zazzau Emir urges Nigerian Navy

The Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Bamalli has appealed to the Nigerian Navy to revisit and revive the abandoned Navy Secondary School Project at Farakwai, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.





By Mustapha Yauri

The royal father made the appeal on the sidelines of the inauguration of a health facility, Samaru Health Care Center Extension Project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility was donated to Samaru community in Sabon Gari Local Government by the Nigerian Navy.

The emir, represented by the District Head of Basawa, Alhaji Haruna Bamalli, said reviving the school would strengthen civil-military relationship, enhance security and boost the development of the area.

While commending the navy for the project, Bamalli noted that reviving the abandoned secondary school project would improve the lives of people in Zangon Aya District, Igabi local government and the state at large.

He added that completing the school project would also provide more educational opportunities for the community, thereby reducing uneducated youth who might be vulnerable to negative influences.

He, therefore, appealed to Samaru community to ensure judicious use of the project to enable it stand the test of time, adding that the facilitator of the project, Rear-Admiral Ibrahim Dewu deserved special commendation.

NAN reports that Gov. Uba Sani, represented by Dr Bello Jamoh, Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Board inaugurated the facility.

Sani said the event symbolised not just an expansion of PHC but opportunities for better health outcomes in Samaru and its environs.

The governor said the event indicated the shared commitment of the state government and Nigerian Navy towards improving the healthcare of the citizens.

He added that the state government would continue to prioritise welfare of its citizens especially in the area of maternal and neonatal health, disease prevention, and immunisation among others.

Similarly, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said the Samaru Healthcare Center Extension in Zaria, was part of the Quick Impact Intervention Scheme in honour of Rear-Admiral Ibrahim Dewu.

Ogalla, represented by Rear-Admiral J.A. Nwagu said the quick impact intervention scheme were initiatives targeted for the communities of serving rear-admirals in the Nigerian Navy towards making an impact on the wellbeing of the populace.

“It also aims at strengthening civil-military relations; winning the hearts and minds towards improved support of the community in all military operations.

“The Nigerian Navy is here to tell you that we are with you and we are armed forces that love our people and remained ready and committed to lay our lives for our people,’’ Ogalla assured. (NAN)

