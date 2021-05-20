



A member of the House Committee on Loan and Debt Management, Hon. Dr. Abubakar Yunusa Ahmad, has said that the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company to full working capacity can help to eliminate the debt burden faced by Nigeria currently.



Dr. Yunusa said this today at the West Africa Regional Debt Advocacy Meeting and Debt Training Session in Abuja.



Organized by the Africa Network for Economic and Environmental Network, ANEEJ in collaboration with Adrian Forum and Network on Debt and Development, the focus is to share experiences and mobilizing a common Debt Advocacy Position in the West Africa Region. This is coming in the face of a recent call by the President of Nigeria, Buhari at the summit in France with other African heads of states, asking for debt relief for the Africa states.



In a welcome address delivered by the Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, he explained that the whole essence of the meeting was to share experiences with other African nations and building on the experiences.

“The purpose of the meetings and trainings therefore is to engage stakeholders at national and regional levels, and to discuss as well as forge a common Africa position and understanding on issues of Sustainable development financing in Africa.”



Several participants were drawn from across West Africa states, including Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, the National Coordinator of Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative, Mr. Monday Usiade from the Debt Management Office and the Executive Director of AFRODAD who spoke via the online platform.

