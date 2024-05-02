Review of The Oversight magazine, By Prof Samaila Mande

I am delighted to be invited by the African Media Network, Publishers of the Oversight Magazine and indeed organizers of the Oversight Dialogue (season1.0) to be the reviewer of the maiden edition of this very audacious effort.

The Oversight Magazine Vol.1 issue No.1 of March, 2024 is a publication that boldly announces its focal areas to be the: The Parliament, Governance and Policy issues.

As the name goes, Oversight refers to the responsibilities and powers of a governing or constituted body to monitor, supervise and regulate the actions and activities of another entity typically to ensure compliance with laws and standards. These functions may include revenue monitoring and performance, conduct and decisions evaluation on such bodies to promote accountability and transparency.

I believe the Oversight Magazine has come at the right time because our nation is in dire need of scarce resources known as Accountability and Transparency.

OVERVIEW/CONTENT ANALYSIS

THE MAIDEN ISSUE

The Oversight Magazine is a 76 -page publication with very rich content covering a broad spectrum of national issues even as it touches on governance, parliament and policy conversations as it rightly professed to be.

Copiously, the publication dawns a 12- paged cover story slugged: Nigerian’s N28.3Trillion 2024 Budget, what hope for the people?

The well-researched cover store attempts an analysis of the 2024 national budget from its making by the executive, the baking process at the two chambers at the National Assembly until it was passed into law, whether padded or not padded.

Interestingly, the Magazine presents views and arguments advanced during the debate of the general principles of the budget and isolates the failures of the budget within the first two months due to the fragile exchange rate regime and the hyperinflation that has continued to make nonsense, the projections contemplated by the makers of 2024 budget.

Other stories in the maiden issue include a review of the 10th House of Representatives Legislative Agenda, Strengthening Legislative education and a call for stronger oversight roles for the parliament and many more.

On the international scene, the Magazine raises questions on whether Nigeria can reclaim its leadership role as a regional power in ECOWAS, as well as soft culled reports on personalities such as the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, RT Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairmen of Appropriation Committees of the Senate and the House, Senator. Solomon Adeola and RT Hon. Abubakar Birchi respectively.

Expectedly, the maiden issue carries a special report on Akwa Ibom State and what it described as the Quantum Leap and Governor Umo Eno in that State. I suspect this to be an advertorial. Furthermore, the publication presents columnist’s views such as – Oversight: A Safeguard for Democratic Governance and of course sports and entertainment were not left out albeit few.

A FEW INITIAL OBSERVATIONS:

– The cover design is eye-catching, with a vibrant color scheme and an appealing central image that draws the reader in.

– The table of contents provides a clear overview of the magazine’s main sections and articles.

– The layout and typography throughout seem clean and easy to navigate.

– There appears to be a good balance between editorial content, advertisements, and visual elements on each page.

– The writing style across the articles is engaging and informative, catering well to the target audience.

– The variety of topics covered – from fashion and beauty to lifestyle and culture – suggests the magazine has a broad appeal.

– High-quality photography and illustrations complement the text nicely.

DESIGN AND LAYOUT

The Magazine’s design eloquently and elegantly displays high level of creativity and graphics mastery. It is visually appealing with a topography of lavish images which makes for very high aesthetics value thereby enhancing the reading experience.

Indeed, it reflects a brand to behold.

REPRESENTATION AND PENETRATION

The oversight magazine attempts a fair representation and offers reasonable inclusivity across different arms of governance. It’s presence on the internet and social media aligns with the realities of today and technology is the key driver of global activity.

AUDIENCE/ READER ENGAGEMENT

Reader’s engagement seems guaranteed as the language of the publication comes in lucid prose and simple untestable grammar.

It showcases a community building attempt especially for the target audience.

OBSERVATION

However, the publishers could not escape the printers devil as some typographical errors are observed and biases by way or mindset are reflected in some of the stories. For instance, on page Senator Enyinaya Abaribe was described as a PDP Senator whereas he had moved to APGA shortly before the 2023 election. One can pardon such because Abaribe had belonged to the PDP long enough to create such mindset.

The president and Publisher could not hide his bias for the parliament perhaps as one who served in the 9th House of Representatives but he should also remember that he once served as a Commissioner in the Executive branch of government but more importantly as a journalist and media professional.

I urge him and has team to expand their world view.

The publisher has decided that this great work will be distributed free to top institution of government diplomatic mission CSOs and the media. It therefore means this endeavor of interest for society development and not profit.

I suspect that the cost will be heavy and going by our current economic realities. Here lies the need for support by all and sundry to help drive this vision.

CONCLUSION

I dare say that the Oversight Magazine is a bold step by a bold team to make bold impression in pushing oversight responsibilities using the media as its main plank.

No part of this effort is simple. No part of this effort is cheap.

Overall, this seems to be a well-designed, cohesive Magazine publication that delivers quality content for its readership. The production values are high, and it has a professional, polished aesthetic.

FINALY

I call on all to support this timely initiative even as I recommend the Oversight Magazine to all, have a wonderful reading time.