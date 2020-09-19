Reverse your decisions on electricity, fuel price increase,’ Ex Presidential candidate tells FG 

Share the news













A 2019 presidential candidate, Ibrahim Abubakar Lajada, has joined other concerned Nigerians in condemning the recent sudden hike of fuel price and electricity charges by the APC-led Federal Government.

In a press statement issued by the United States-based politician said he is not in support of the hike in the cost of the two products, especially considering the untold hardship that many Nigerians, particularly the masses, are going through under the APC-led federal government, as many cannot afford three square meals a day.

According to him, “This is an irrational decision and is uncalled for, as the increase in the prices of the two products will have a negative multiplier effect on Nigerians, especially the masses”.

Ibrahim, who is still a presidential hopeful queried: Is this the type of change that APC-led federal government want to compensate Nigerians with, through the hike of the two products, stressing that this is unacceptable, adding that “We will not fold our arms when it comes to speaking the truth, especially for the benefit of the downtrodden Nigerians”.

The oil and gas magnate noted that Nigeria’s economy has been badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which virtually grounded down economic activities in the country for almost six months.

Ibrahim further explained that the lockdown enforced then across Nigeria in order to curtail spreading of the pandemic has also negatively jeopardised the lives of many Nigerians, especially the masses as well as on the much-expected good harvest, which has led to the skyrocketing of foodstuff.

The Federal Government, he stressed, should have first put that into consideration of the continuous untold hardship Nigerians are experiencing and hasten to cushion its effect on their lives instead of increasing the prices of the two products overnight and at the same time.

According to him, since the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria and the subsequent lockdown, many Nigerians, especially the masses, have not yet recovered from their losses, emphasizing that the federal government must have a re-think and reverse its decision on the price hike of the products, if really it is on the side of the masses of the country and not a mere rhetoric.

