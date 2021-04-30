Revenue projection in letter to AGF doesn’t reflect Corporation’s financial standing, says NNPC

April 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Business, Oil & Gas 0



Press Release:

…Pledges to Optimize Cost, Boost Remittance to FAAC

The National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has clarified that the revenue projection contained in the letter to the Accountant General of the Federation being cited in the media pertains only to the Federation revenue stream being managed Corporation and not a reflection of the overall financial performance of the Corporation.

A press release Corporation’s , Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the clarification became necessary in the light of media reports insinuating that the Corporation was in financial straits.

NNPC maintains that is conscious of its role and was doing possible to shore up revenues and support the Federation at all times.


“The shortfall will be remedied Corporation as relates only to the Federation revenue stream being managed by the NNPC and does not reflect the overall financial performance of the Corporation. The NNPC remains in positive financial trajectory for the period in question,” stated.

The Corporation pledged to continue to pursue and observe its cost optimization process with a view to maximizing remittances to the Federation Account.

would be recalled that NNPC, in a letter to the Accountant General of the Federation entitled: Re: Impact of Hike in Crude Oil Prices on the Deregulated Downstream Sector: Projected Remittance to the Federation Account for April to June 2021, which the corporation said was inappropriately shared by “unscrupulous persons”, had projected that would deduct the sum of N112bn from Oil and Gas proceeds for the month of April 2021 to ensure continuous supply of petroleum products to the country and guarantee energy security.

This has fueled reports of impending revenue shortfalls with dire consequences for the various tiers of .

NNPC, however, assures that it would continue to meet its financial obligations to the Federation.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,