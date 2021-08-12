Revenue mobilisation team visits Plateau over development fund

August 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Committee on Fiscal Efficiency and Budget from the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal (RMFAC) is in Jos to carry out an assessment of the state’s submission to access funds from the of Natural Resources (DNRF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in a bid to achieve resource diversification and to the country away from its reliance on petroleum for revenue, the Federal Government established the DNRF in in July 2002.

The Chairman, Committee of the RMFAC, Alhaji Adamu Dibal, said the in Jos, sequel to the application by . Simon Lalong to access funds from the of Natural Resources .

He said the application of the governor in line with the guidelines of setting up the , for the of natural resources across the country.

He assured the governor that the committee give its report to the for appropriate action.

Earlier, Lalong said Plateau known for its potential in agriculture, solid minerals and tourism, saying the fund would help in developing the sectors .

He said that government was passionate in its plans to  harness the potential of the state and jobs for its teeming youths.

This, Lalong said, would also reduce restiveness and crimes.

NAN reports that in July 2020, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed said DNRF account rose by N6.4bn to N131.59bn on July 7, 2020 from N125.19bn on May 21, 2020. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,