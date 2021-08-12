Revenue mobilisation team visits Plateau over development fund

The Committee on Fiscal Efficiency and Budget from the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) is in Jos to carry out an assessment of the state’s submission to access funds from the Development of Natural Resources Fund (DNRF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in a bid to achieve resource diversification and to move the country away from its reliance on petroleum for revenue, the Federal Government established the DNRF in in July 2002.

The Chairman, Committee of the RMFAC, Alhaji Adamu Dibal, said the commission was in Jos, sequel to the application by Gov. Simon Lalong to access funds from the Development of Natural Resources Fund.

He said the application of the governor was in line with the guidelines of setting up the fund, for the development of natural resources across the country.

He assured the governor that the committee will give its report to the Commission for appropriate action.

Earlier, Lalong said Plateau was known for its potential in agriculture, solid minerals and tourism, saying the fund would help in developing the sectors .

He said that government was passionate in its plans to harness the potential of the state and create jobs for its teeming youths.

This, Lalong said, would also reduce restiveness and crimes.

NAN reports that in July 2020, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed said DNRF account rose by N6.4bn to N131.59bn on July 7, 2020 from N125.19bn on May 21, 2020. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...