Revenue harmonisation law to block leakages, boost IGR—Nasarawa State Govt.

The Nasarawa State Government says the state Harmonisation Revenue and Administrative Law will block leakages and boost Internally Generated Revenue ( IGR), enabling it to give more benefits of democracy to the people. The Commissioner for Special Duties and Revenue Generation, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, said this on Thursday in Keffi while inaugurating the five local government chairmen in Nasarawa West Senatorial District as heads of revenue generation in their respective councils.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five local government areas that make up Nasarawa West Senatorial District are Keffi, Karu, Kokona, Nasarawa and Toto. Aliyu said that the inauguration of the chairmen as heads of revenue generation was to boost the IGR, for the overall development of the state. He urged the council chairmen across the state to key into the government’s vision of making Nasarawa State one of the leading economies in the country in the next few years.

The commissioner urged them to do so by exploring more ways of generating revenue into the coffers of the government. “The constitution of your committee is sequel to the enactment of the state Revenue Harmonisation and Administrative Law by the state House of Assembly which was signed into law by His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule. “The Revenue Harmonisation and Administrative Law will boost revenue generation, block leakages and ensure transparency in revenue collection in the state,” Aliyu said.

He said that the essence of the law was to generate more funds to enable the state government to execute people-oriented projects for the benefit of the people. Aliyu stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to take the state to the next level of development. Also, Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu, Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service, said that the law was not to take over powers of local governments to generate revenue but to collaborate with them to do more..

“We will collaborate with you to generate more funds, especially in the area of revenue sources yet to be known by you. “We are coming in, to bring expertise, technical know-how, to bring in technology to assist you so that you can improve in your revenue generation,” he said. Responding, Prince Nuhu Dauda, the Executive Chairman of Toto Local Government, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, commended the state government for the initiative. He said the law would go a long way in boosting revenue generation and development across the state. ( NAN)