Revenue generation: Nasarawa State Assembly urges finance ministry to look inward

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation has urged the state Ministry of Finance to look inward and generate more revenue for the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Aliyu Dogara, made the call on Thursday, when officials of the ministry and the Office of the Accountant General of the state, appeared before it for their 2021 budget assessment.

The chairman said that the call was in the interest of the people`s welfare and the overall development of the state.

Dogara said that the state government could execute more developmental projects only if there were more funds in its coffer.

“Your ministry should step up efforts toward generating more revenue.

“Put in more efforts as the state government needs more fund to effect promotions, pay pensions and execute projects, among others,” he said.

The chairman however commended them for being up and doing in order to take the ministry to greater height, and called for its sustenance.

He urged them to ensure adequate supervision of their subordinates to ensure that they did the needful for the overall development of the state.

Responding, Mr Haruna Ogbole and Mr Zakka Yakubu, commissioner for finance and the accountant general respectively, assured the committee of their readiness to generate more revenue for the state. (NAN)

