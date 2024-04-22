Revenue drive: FCT-IRS restates commitment to support relevant agencies in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), has restated its commitment to support relevant agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in its drive to boost revenue generation in the territory.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Service, Mr Haruna Abdullahi said this while handing over office furniture and desk computers to the Department of Development Control in Abuja.

The items were handed over through the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Mr Felix Obua.

Abdullahi said discussions had been ongoing with the Development Control in terms of how the service could support them to enhance their operations and further strengthen the collaboration between the both organisations.

“We feel it is high time we start. We have to begin with a step and this small number of computers we are presenting to you is nothing compared to what we intend to do.

“.This is very little in terms of what we hope to be doing to boost revenue in the territory.

“We are glad to be here and it is also an opportunity to meet you personally to congratulate you on your recent appointment as the Coordinator AMMC” the Abdullahi said

The AMMC coordinator, while receiving the items, expressed appreciation to FCT-IRS for the kind gesture.

He pledged to continue working in synergy with the service to enhance revenue generation in the FCT.

Abua said he was delighted to receive the FCT-IRS team and also happy to be in partnership with an organisation like FCT Tax Authority.

According to him, the donation of the items will go a long way in making their work easier.

Also speaking, the Director, Department of Development Control, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, thanked the service for fulfilling its promise

Galadima said that the doors of the department were open for a continuous collaboration with the FCT-IRS.

He said with the new leadership they currently have, he was certain that the revenue generation would be boosted.

According to him, there are a lot of untapped resources at the satellite towns in the FCT that needed to be harnessed.

“They have been challenged in terms of human and technological resources.

“With a collaboration like this, it will help in no small measure to boost their revenue and by extension enhance the revenue of the territory,” he said. (NAN)

By Vivian Emoni