Revenue: AMAC Chairman warns defaulting hoteliers

by ruth oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has warned hoteliers within the area council to pay their revenues or have them sealed.

He gave the warning in a statement signed by Mr Kingsley Madaki, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to the chairman, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The chairman said the council had followed the law accordingly by serving the defaulting hoteliers 14 days demand notice.

He said a meeting with the Association of Hoteliers in the area council had also been held to discuss the importance of paying their revenue.

The chairman explained that revenue generated by the council had always been used to provide transformers as well as other facilities to residents of the area council.

He however cautioned the hoteliers to pay their dues to the appropriate account or come down to the area council for further direction.

He added that the AMAC taskforce would start its enforcement of sealing the hotels of defaulter from March 13.(NAN)