Revenue agency seals off Kaduna electric coy HQ over N464.5m tax liability

April 21, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Kaduna State Internal Revenue (KADIRS) has sealed off the Headquarters the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna and other offices over N464.5 million tax liability.

Also sealed off ware the company’ Kawo Area Office, NDA Bus Stop, Unguwan Dosa Centre, Kawo Centre, and other offices located at Asikolaye and Turn Wada in Kaduna metropolis.

The Board Secretary and Legal Adviser, KADIRS, Ms Aysha Mohammed, told newsmen after the exercise the offices were sealed for not settling -As-You-Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Taxes between 2012 and 2018.

Mohammed explained apart from withholding tax, Kaduna Electric has been deducting PAYE from , but not remitting KADIRS as required by the law.

“We been discussing with the management the company since 2019 the liability, but they refused, as such we had no option than sealed off the offices.

“The Headquarters and other sealed offices will remain close until the N464.5 million tax liability is settled,” she said.

The Head Enforcement, Mr Ado Garba, said the agency sent seven notices to Kaduna Electric, demanding the settlement of the liability with no response from the company.

“This, therefore, left us with no option than to obtain a Warrant of Authority from the court to seal off the offices.

“This is in line with Section 104(1) and (4) of the Personal Income Tax Amendment Act 2011 and Section 37 subsection (3) and (4) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020,” he said. (NAN)

