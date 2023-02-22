Revelation Cup: Super Falcons beats Costa Rica 1-0

By Ijeoma Okigbo

The Super Falcons finally secured a victory at the Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico, beating Costa Rica by a lone goal.

The match, played at the Leon Stadium, late Tuesday night, saw Esther Okoronkwo scoring from a close range in the 42nd minute.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria had lost her earlier two matches in the tournament to hosts Mexico and Columbia, both by a lone goal each.

The tournament, however, is a build up to the Women’s World Cup billed for July in Australia and New Zealand. (NAN)