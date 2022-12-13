Revealed: Unknown guber candidate plots to deploy thugs as Tinubu visits Minna

Fresh reports reaching Newsdiaryonline newsdesk indicate that there is a plot by a gubernatorial candidate of one of the political parties to disrupt APC’s campaign in Minna, Niger State capital

Informed sources revealed that the gubernatorial candidate has mobilised thugs to disrupt the APC campaign.

This revelation emerged ahead of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s visit to Minna.

Though the identity of the gubernatorial candidate as well his party was not disclosed to our reporter, it was learnt that the plot to deploy thugs is meant to embarrass APC and its presidential candidate.

Insiders said the gubernatorial candidate known to be behind this plot is infamous for his ability to mobilise thugs in and around the Niger state capital.

Tinubu is expected to leave Kaduna Tuesday and proceed to Minna.The APC presidential candidate’s campaign is expected to hold there Wednesday.