Revealed: Kidnap puzzles earlier resolved by police officers killed in Taraba

#TrackNigeria –The gallant, outstanding IRT team attacked by Soldiers in Taraba State consists of some of the most disciplined, proficient and hardworking Police investigators in the service of the nation, DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja​.

According to Mba,until their untimely death in the hands of soldiers of 93 Battalion Takum, Taraba State, these officers have participated in several high profile and high risk arrests, rescue missions and investigative operations.

Some of these operations according to Mba include: The arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans;





The arrest of twenty (22) Boko Haram Terrorists responsible for the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok School Girls in Borno State;

The arrest of Umar Abdulmalik, the overall Boko Haram Commander of North Central Nigeria and several of his group members;

The arrest of the kidnappers of two American and two Canadian citizens in Kaduna State;

And most recently, the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura in Kano State and arrest of the thirteen (13) terrorists responsible for the kidnapping of the Magajin Garin Daura in his home town Daura, Katsina State on 1st May 2019, among many other outstanding feats.

Mba said the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni commiserates with the families, friends and professional colleagues of the fallen heroes, reassuring them that their death will not be in vain.

The IGP has equally called for calm among Nigerians as efforts are in top gear to unravel the mystery surrounding this bizarre crime.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the Defence Headquarters has been mandated by the National Security Council to carry out an indepth investigaton into the Taraba incident.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

