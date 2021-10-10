Revealed: ISWAP reprisal attack on Boko Haram Camp leaves 87 terrorists dead

Five days after a group terrorists affiliated to Boko Haram eliminated 24 Islamic State West Province, fighters, at Mandra and Gaba Mountains in Gwoza town, Borno State, a reprisal attack has been launched by insurgents loyal to ISWAP, sources have told PRNigeria.

The suspected elements, carried out the reprisal at the camp the Commander Boko Haram, Bakoura Modou, in Lake Chad axis on Tuesday.

PRNigeri reported that the SWAP stormed Modou’s Lake Chad camp in 50 local speed boats yesterday.

“More 87 jihadists were killed in the clash,” he said.

