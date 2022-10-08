Revealed: Former Army Spokesman, Usman, sends goodwill message to GOCOP

“I want to commend and congratulate the leadership and the entire members of this exalted association, the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), for your contribution towards the national building, national development and strengthening of our democracy”

Former Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, has sent his goodwill message to the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP.

The message which was delivered at the 6th Annual Conference of GOCOP commended guild’s contributions towards national building and democracy.

Brig Gen Usman who was unavoidably absent also hailed GOCOP members for their accurate reportage of events.

He said, “I would love to be with you on this auspicious occasion, but for some inexplicable reasons, I have to be in Abuja.

“Please accept my sincere apology for that. I want to commend and congratulate the leadership and the entire members of this exalted association, the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), for your contribution towards the national building, national development and strengthening of our democracy, as exemplified in your professional and accurate reportage of news and other enlightening publications.

“I am particularly impressed with the choice of the theme for your 6th Annual Conference, which is “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcomes”, because we need to ensure credible and hitch-free General elections come February 2023.

“This would be possible if the processes were appropriately managed to ensure desirable outcomes. I urge you to continue the excellent work enhancing our national unity, peace and development.

“I wish you fruitful and successful deliberation. Thank you.”

Also, Former Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Yusuf Buratai sent his goodwill message to GOCOP at the Conference.

NEWSDIARYONLINE reports that the 6th annual conference of GOCOP was held at Sheraton Hotel Lagos where INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu delivered the keynote address.

