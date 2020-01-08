REVEALED: DSS confiscates N275 million cash at Bauchi Airport

Operatives of the Department of State Security(DSS) last Friday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport in Bauchi state seized a amount of cash totaling two hundered and seventy five million naira (N275,000,000.00) en route the federal capital territory(FCT) Abuja.



A source at the airport revealed to our correspondent that the cash was made of N250million and $70,000.00 was being ferried to Abuja and allegedly owned by a commercial bank(name withheld)



An eagle-eyed DSS operative was not convinced by reasons advanced by the lone escort of the humungous amount of cash and sought a CBN authorisation allowing transit of cash of that volume .





The inability to produce authorisation compelled the DSS operative to call for back up leading to the confiscation of the cash brought in unmarked sacks.





Sources said the seized funds have been deposited into the custody of the CBN.

However, tongues are already wagging in Bauchi since the story broke out at the weekend which has not been reported by mainstream media.





Speculations are however rife that the confiscated cash was on its way to serve unholy interests ahead of a crucial legal verdict .



So far ,the bank has kept mute and efforts to get it to comment has been rebuffed while the Bauchi state government has remained silent, giving room for endless speculations.