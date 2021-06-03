The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged journalists to continue to work for peace in the country.

Pam made the call on Thursday in Abuja when he received officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Council, who paid him a courtesy call.

He said that professional journalists had been doing well in the promotion of peace and peaceful coexistence in the country.

He particularly extolled the good virtues of journalists in Plateau for living above board in terms of professionalism.

The executive secretary described Plateau journalists as peace makers who managed the crisis in the state professionally in their reportage.

“I am proud of you. You have kept the vision of our founding fathers alive by the way you report the crises since 2001 and up to this present time.

“We cannot forget your roles during those days of crises for standing tall in your intervention with your reportage.

“Plateau is a miniature Nigeria, any person who rules the state can rule the country well because of the multi ethnic background of the state.

“Journalists helped in holding the state together. Over 90 per cent of the crises or riots in the state were caused by “hear says”, but you have remained steadfast in upholding peace in your reports,” he said.

Pam recalled the place of pride Plateau occupies in the country because of the first colour television that started in Jos and promised to partner with journalists to promote peace and professionalism.

Earlier, Plateau NUJ Chairman, Mr Paul Jatau, in his remarks said that the visit was to further identify with the executive secretary.

Jatau stated that the council was impressed and proud of the pace at which the executive secretary had carried out activities of the commission since his appointment in June 2020.

“Being a friend of the press, we are confident you will continue to exhibit those high standards you are known for.

“We wish to use this opportunity to invite you to the commissioning of the NUJ State Council Secretariat remodeled by Gov. Simon Lalong led government.

“The event is slated to hold Thursday, June 10,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

