Retrial of wrongfully convicted Nigeria in Cote d’ivoire set to begin, says NiDCOM

March 19, 2021



The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says the  retrial of  Nigerian, Itunu Babalola, wrongfully incarcerated in Cote D’lvoire, is to  commence under a new, unbiased prosecutor.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Gabriel Odu, the commission’ Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit officer, and made available to the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN), in Abuja, on Friday.

According to  him, painstaking investigations by the commission and the Nigeria Mission in Abidjan, Cote D’ivoire, it had now been confirmed that Babalola, a Nigerian living in Abidjan, was wrongfully charged and incarcerated for a crime she did not commit.

Also, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM,  Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the Charge D’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Côte D’Ivoire, Mr Mohammed Gana, had sent officials of the mission to Bondoukou, a eight hours away from Abidjan, the case was first brought to his attention.

Gana was quoted as saying  that plans were underway to engage the services of a , to prove the innocence of Babalola at the Court of ,  after the accused had spent two out of the 10-year jail term passed on her, for an offense she did not commit.

“Reports indicate that the new prosecutor, assigned to the case, has given assurances of a fair and unbiased review and retrial of the case, to secure the release of  Babalola.

“The reports also indicate that the former prosecutor, in with the police, allegedly twisted the case and accused Babalola of hence her conviction for 20 years , although the sentence was reduced to 10 years from which she has served 2 years so far.

“Babalola, whose family is from Oyo state, Nigeria, has been living in Bondoukou, Cote d’ivoire, for a long time got entangled in a legal battle, she reported the burglary of her house to the police.

“On efforts made to secure her bail, the prosecutor said it is only the court that can grant her bail, as she has already been convicted, we to monitor the case as it unfolds, ” he said. (NAN)

