Retreat: Petroleum Ministry, NNPC Ltd., others brainstorm on oil, gas development

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources as well as its agencies and parastatals are expected to brainstorm on emerging developments in the oil and gas industry, at a sectoral retreat scheduled to hold in Abuja.

Mrs Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said in a statement on Sunday that the retreat would focus on the Ministerial Deliverables (2023-2027) for the oil and gas sector.

The retreat with the theme: “Building Synergy for Enhanced Development in the Oil and Gas Sector” would hold between March 26 and March 28.

Ogunmakinwa stated that the retreat would also fashion the way forward for the industry as earmarked by President Bola Tinubu.

“In the course of the retreat, heads of agencies under the ministry will be required to make presentations on the mandate, vision and mission of their respective organisations,” she stated.

According to Ogunmakinwa, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri and the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo will be attending the retreat.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Amb. Nicholas Agbo Ella, Directors in the Ministry, as well as the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Directors from the Agencies under the supervision of the Ministry would also be in attendance.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had the first year Ministerial Retreat with Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2023.

The retreat by the president was to chart a path for progress and prosperity of the nation, where he charged the participants to deliver on their mandates for the sake of Nigerians. (NAN)

By Emmanuella Anokam