Retraction: Tribune, Blueprint Apologize to DSS over ‘Lagos Assembly Invasion’ Story

The management of Tribune and Blueprint newspapers have apologized to the Department of State Services (DSS) for wrongfully reporting that officers of the agency invaded the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In the wake of the leadership crisis that rocked the Lagos Assembly, some media houses had erroneously reported that DSS officers invaded the Assembly. It however, later emerged that, fearing that there could be a breakdown of law and order, the Assembly management invited the secret police to provide security.

In the aftermath of the stories, legal counsel to DSS, Chief Ayodeji Adedipe, SAN, wrote the media houses, demanding a retraction of the stiories and apology.

Recall that, some prominent media houses, including the African Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television, had publicly apologized to the secret police, while the Service has concluded plans on pursuit of legal action against unapologetic media outfits including Lagos Television.

Responding to the request by the DSS counsel, Tribune newspapers said it was misled into believing that their operatives actually invaded the Assembly but retracted the stories upon realizing the true position.

“We write in respect of the above matter and wish to report back to you that in compliance with your demands for Retraction and Apology in all the media handles where Tribune has its presence, the company has complied accordingly,” wrote African Newspapers of Nigeria, publishers of Tribune newspapers. The letter was dated March 19, 2025, and signed by the company’s head legal, Wole Efunnuga.



“The Saturday Tribune of February 22, 2025, on its page 23, published the said Retraction and Apology. See annexure 1 attached. On Sunday, 23rd February 2025, the Sunday Tribune published the same Apology and Retraction on page 5. See annexure 2 attached,” noted Efunnuga, adding, “On Monday, 24th February, 2025, the Nigerian Tribune equally published the Apology and Retraction on page 19. See annexure 3 attached, ” he concluded.

“These are four handles where Tribune has its presence, and the four of them have complied with your demands, Sir. We are grateful for your kind consideration in this regard.”

In its own “letter of Retraction and Apology,” Blueprint Newspapers regretted that, it reported that the DSS locked the offices of the Lagos Assembly Speaker and his deputy, in the bid to prevent members from gaining access.

The letter was signed by the newspaper’s Editorial Director, Clem Oluwole.



He wrote, “We have since realized that the presence of your client (DSS operatives) at the premises of the Assembly was at the behest of the acting Clerk vide a letter dated 14111 of February, 2025, to support security operatives attached to the complex in order to forestall an imminent breakdown of law and order.”



He continued, “We know the implications of bringing such a critical Institution to disrepute and public ridicule. By this letter, we fully retract the publication.



“We sincerely apologize to DSS and also regret the embarrassment the misleading publication might have caused the organization, as no malice, whatsoever, was intended,” the newspaper director added, concluding, “kindly accept the assurances of my highest regards.”