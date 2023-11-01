Retirement: Osita Nwajah Bows Out of Service in Grand Style

Staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on November 1, 2023 celebrated the retirement of the Director of Public Affairs, Commander of the EFCC, CE Osita Nwajah who bowed out gracefully from public service, after attaining the peak of his career.

Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC disclosed in a press release that at a colourful send-forth party held at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission, Jabi, Abuja, Nwajah was commended for his pioneering roles in raising and building the Public Affairs Department of the EFCC.

Secretary to the Commission, Muhammad Hammajoda, applauded the former Director for the meritorious service he rendered to the Commission over the years, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

Acting Director, Public Affairs, DCE Wilson Uwujaren, described Nwajah as a leader, mentor and gentleman who left a flourishing journalism career 20 years ago to join the service of the EFCC as a pioneer Head of Media and Publicity.

“All that we have in this Department is the initiative of the celebrant. He nurtured the department from a single Unit to a Department of five Units today. He virtually announced EFCC to the rest of the world through strategic communication. He came up with the vision of a radio station, more than ten years ago and the vision is now a reality today. We are delighted that we had the opportunity to work under Osita. As he is leaving, I wonder how we are going to cope without him, but I want to assure you that his vision for the Department, God willing, will not be disappointed”, he said.

Many colleagues, at the event, described him as a gentle genius, excellent administrator, principled, silent achiever and goal- getter who is totally dedicated to the service of the nation.

Responding, Nwajah, who almost broke down in tears while trying to express his appreciation at the massive show of love for him, said that he will surely miss his time with the Commission, adding that he spent the bulk of his working life at the EFCC.

“Honestly, I was going to shed tears here, all I can say is that my time here came with no regrets. I am grateful for working with each and every one and I will continue to cherish all of you in my heart. He promised to continue to identify with the Commission, assuring that “you are still going to be seeing me around”.

Nwajah, a pioneer staff of EFCC, joined the Commission on October 29, 2003 and rose to become a Director on October 29, 2014, championing the preventive mandate of the Commission in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

Prior to joining the Commission, he held senior editorial positions in The News/Tempo and Tell Magazines respectively. A former Editor of the defunct Anchor Newspaper, Nwajah was a CNN African Journalist of the year in 1999 and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London.

