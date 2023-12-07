Retirement not time to marry new wives – Adekunle urges retired NCC directors

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, former Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has called on retirees who are exiting from public service not to use their retirement period to marry new wives.

According to him, it is the time for retirees to show their spouses so much respect, love and check their health system as well as improving their conversations with their spouses.

Adekunle, who is the Chairman of the Send-Off Ceremony, organised for four retired directors by NCC, gave the advice in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retired directors are Mr Mathew Ojo who was in charged of NCC Lagos Office, Mr Mike Obasi, director, Finance and Account, Dr Idowu Ogunkuade, Administration and Mr Augustine Amadu, Public Affairs.

NAN also reports that out of the four retired directors, Ojo exited by age of 60 years retirement while others were affected by the Federal Government’s eight-year tenure retirement policy.

Adekunle said, “As retirees, we have advised ourselves in the Commission’s Board Room as to what retirees should do in retirement. I told them that retirement is not the time to marry a new wife.

“It is the time to treat yourself and spouse so much respect and love; pamper yourselves, check your health system and up-skill communication with your spouse.

“This is because at the age of 60, your children are likely to have left you for job, marriage or they are in higher institutions of learning. So, you must learn to live with your spouse peacefully.”

He described the exit of the four directors from the commission at the same year as a challenge, adding that the exit called for a review of strategy, leadership style and succession planning for the commission to achieve its mandate.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein, described as devastation the departure of four directors from the commission at the same time.

According to him, this shows that life itself is a stage and we must prepare for tomorrow.

Asein urged the retired directors to always feel concern about the commission and correct the commission’s misstep.

“You are expected to impact members of staff with knowledge even if you are out there.”

The director-general also urged members of staff to brace up to face the task ahead of them as two directors would be exiting the commission in the next few months.

He decried the habit of some staff over the Federal Government’s eight-year tenure retirement policy that led to the exit of some directors, urging them to learn respect and decorum that befit public service.

Also speaking, NCC Assistant Chief Accountant, Mrs Sahadat Shuaibu, commended the contributions of retired directors for strengthening the commission, describing their exit as transition to greater opportunity and next level.

However, the outgoing directors thanked the commission for organising a befitting send-off ceremony for them, saying that it shows that the has appreciated their service delivery towards accomplishing its goals (NAN) NCC

By Priscilla Osaje

