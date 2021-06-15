Retirees’ online enrolment application: PENCOM trains desk officers

The National Pension Commission (PENCOM) has commenced a four-day workshop for Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) on online enrolment application for retirees.

Declaring the workshop for the North Central Zone opened on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Commissioner for Technical Services, Mr Anyim Nyere, said that the exercise was for treasury funded ministries, departments and agencies.

He said the exercise was aimed at validating and determining the retirees’ accrued pension liabilities for budgetary allocation by the Federal Government.

Nyere added that the workshop would help to equip the PDOs with the requisite knowledge on how the Retiree Registration Module (RRM) operates for the smooth implementation of the online enrolment application.

”The Commission has developed an online enrolment application with the capabilities to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees and provide the guidance note accordingly which will help to compute the retirees’ retirement benefits.

”This nouveau application which will be hosted on the commission’s website will enable prospective retirees log on to register with their details on the RRM,” Nyere said.

He noted that the workshop would expose the PDOs to the newly developed online enrolment application procedures for the verification of the prospective retirees.

”The PDOs will guide prospective retirees on how to complete the information on online enrolment application and ensure that the information submitted by the MDAs are accurately completed in line with the online enrolment guidance notes,” the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop has 60 PDOs from the North Central Zone in attendance. (NAN)