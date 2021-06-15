Retirees’ online enrolment application: PENCOM trains desk officers

June 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The National Pension Commission (PENCOM) commenced a four-day for Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) online application for retirees.

Declaring the for the North Central Zone opened Tuesday in Ilorin, the Commissioner for Technical Services, Mr Anyim Nyere, said that the exercise was for treasury funded ministries, departments and agencies.

He said the exercise was aimed at validating and determining the retirees’ accrued pension liabilities for budgetary by the Federal Government.

Nyere added that the would help to equip the PDOs the requisite knowledge how the Retiree Registration Module (RRM) operates for the smooth implementation of the online application.

”The Commission developed an online application the capabilities to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees and provide the guidance note accordingly which will help to compute the retirees’ retirement benefits.

”This nouveau application which will be hosted on the commission’s website will enable prospective retirees log on to register their details on the RRM,” Nyere said.

He noted that the workshop would expose the PDOs to the newly developed online enrolment application procedures for the verification of the prospective retirees.

”The PDOs will guide prospective retirees on how to complete the information on online enrolment application and ensure that the information submitted by the MDAs are accurately completed in line with the online enrolment guidance notes,” the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop 60 PDOs from the North Central Zone in attendance. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,