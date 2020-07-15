Retirees benefits: NLC commends FG’s decision to release N7.45 billion

Share the news













The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended the Federal Government’s decision to release N7.45 billion accrued rights and benefits of Federal civil servants to the retirees Retirement Savings Account (RSAs).

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, gave this commendation in a letter addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Wabba said that the gesture by the Federal Government was indeed commendable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NLC leadership had, on September 19, 2019, written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking the remittance of accrued rights and benefits of Federal civil servants to the retirees’ RSAs.

“We wish to commend the Federal Government for its recent decision to release the total sum of N7.45 billion Accrued Rights and Benefits into the RSA of Federal retirees covering April and May 2019.

“This responsive and responsible move by the Federal Government has come at a very critical time considering the adversity imposed on our retirees and pensioners by the novel Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

He called on government to also consider the plight of retirees from June 2019 to July 2020, and expressed optimism that the request would be kindly considered. (NAN)

