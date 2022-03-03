Retired U.S Colonel joins 2023 presidential race

By Usman Aliyu

Dr Wisdom Osagiede, a retired U.S Army Colonel, has joined the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Osagiede said this when he addressed a news conference on Thursday in Benin.

He said that his main focus was to revamp the economy through agriculture as well ensuring security of lives and property by addressing the current security challenge bedeviling the country.The presidential aspirant, who pledged to work for the unity of the country, said, however, that he would not condone nepotism and favouritism in any form.The retired officer, promised to end Boko Haram insurgency, kidnappings, banditry and other crimes within his first year in office.“

As a war veteran with 30 years experience in the U.S, who have worked with different international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), I can solve the problems Nigeria is faced with.“I am familiar with the problems in Nigeria and this is the right time to step in. The U.S is the best in administration and as a good administrator, I shall deploy the experience to fix the country,” he said.Osagiede said that he was joining the race under the APC because of the numerous achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.He said that he plans to build on the numerous achievements of Buhari, if eventually elected as the president in 2023.“If Nigeria is call the giant of Africa, it is not a mistake. We are a great nation, and we are all proud of that, certainly.

“However, Nigeria will have travelled a longer distance than we have today.“Since independence, regimes have come, laid foundations, erected walls, coated the Nigerian edifice with different colours of paint and gone, but I still think the country has not been roofed yet. Nigeria needs finishing,” he said.Osagiede also promised to tackle rising unemployment among Nigerian youths, if elected into office.

“The economy will be centered on agriculture, we will explore solid minerals, encourage innovations from the universities and the government will give short loans to intellectuals who are ready to break new grounds.

“Until every single Nigerian can afford good health, we will still be struggling.“Good health is expensive, but Nigerians must be healthy.“Not only should the cost of treatment be brought down, Nigerians from 2023, need to turn to a new page where health insurance for all is the order of the day,” he said. (NAN)

