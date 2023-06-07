Retired perm secs seek partnership with NAN

By Toba Ajayi

The Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries of Nigeria (ARSPSON), Kwara Chapter, has solicited partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to sustain development in the state.

Prince Ayo Fagbemi, Chairman, ARSPSON, disclosed this on Wednesday during a visit by executive members of the association to NAN office, Ilorin.

According to Fagbemi, the association consists of 137 retired permanent secretaries from the state civil service who are into various disciplines that are development oriented.

Fagbemi, who described the visit to NAN office as a ‘partnership visit’,

expressed the association’s readiness to support Kwara Government in its own capacity.

“NAN is known everywhere in the world and that is why we are here. We seek your partnership to move Kwara forward.

“This association is not political, nor religious or having anything to do with ethnicity, rather we are aiming toward a better Kwara,” he said.

NAN reports that the association’s new executives are; Vice Chairman, Mrs Kikelomo Amasa; Secretary, Dr Salihu Ahmed; Assistant Secretary, Elder David Adesina; Financial Secretary, Mr Adegboyega Odetokun; and Social Welfare Secretary, Victor Abioye.

Others are the PRO, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed; Treasurer, Alhaji Iliyasu Idris; and Auditor, Alhjaji Abdulganiyu Mustapha. (NAN)