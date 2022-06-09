Retired Osun school teacher commends Oyetola over payment of N8.3m gratuity

Mr Aniobi John, a retired Assistant Headmaster, United Primary School, Oke-Mobi, Iwara, Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun, has applauded the state government for the prompt payment of his N8.3 million gratuity.

John, who is visually impaired, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ile-Ife, that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola had put smiles on his face with payment of his entitlement.

“It was like a dream to me because this is a lost hope that has just been rekindled after waiting hopelessly for several years,” he said.

The retiree said that he received a bond certificate of N8.3 million from the state government on June 2, 2022 for the payment of his entitlement.

John, who retired in 2016, expressed the hope that he would get the physical cash soon in accordance with the promise of the state government.

He said that he had been apprehensive about the payment since he received the bond, adding that receiving the cash would mark the beginning of a new life for him and his family.

John said that as soon as he received the payment, he would use it to take care of his sight that has being a challenge for him since 2013.

He said he was also looking forward to relocating to his home town in Nkerefi, Nkanmu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The retiree said he has been depending on friends, families and well-wishers who had always catered for him.

He expressed appreciation to God, who spared his life and the governor for remembering him “at this critical time.”

According to him, the girl who usually takes him around is his younger sister’s daughter and they usually to go out on Saturdays.

John, therefore, appealed to the Osun government to extend the same gesture to his colleagues, who had yet to receive their entitlements.

The retiree said he has been suffering from glaucoma since 2013, before retirement. (NAN)

