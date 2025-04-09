Retired NAN staff appeals for N40m for wife’s kidney transplant

Mr Vincent Obi, a retired staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has appealed to Nigerians to help him raise N40 million needed for the kidney transplant of his wife Josephine.

By Alex Enebeli

Obi, who made the appeal on Wednesday in Enugu, said the family had spent all they had to manage the ailment which was diagnosed more than four years ago.

Obi who hails from Ugwuoba in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, said within the period, his wife suffered chronic kidney disease that now needed kidney transplant.

He said that in spite of the ongoing treatments, her condition had deteriorated.

“As a result, she now depends on dialysis three times a week but the doctors strongly recommended a kidney transplant as the only long-term solution.

“In Nigeria, a kidney transplant is extremely expensive, with costs amounting to approximately ₦40 million which is far beyond our financial capacity,” Obi said.

He further said that her wife’s two kidneys had failed and were no longer functional.

“So, I am earnestly appealing to Nigerians both at home and abroad, to kindly support us in this life-saving cause.

“Donations can be sent to me, Vincent Obi, via my UBA account number: 1000022232. For those residing outside Nigeria, contributions can be made to the following UBA domiciliary accounts:

Dollar Account: 2099375137, Euro Account: 2099375254

“I will be deeply grateful for any assistance, no matter how small, as we fight to save my wife’s life,” he appealed. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)