Retired NAN editor tasks colleagues on alternative sources of income

Alhaji Kabir Mohammed, a retired Assistant-Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has advised members of staff of the agency to have alternative sources of income.

Mohammed gave the advice on Monday in Abuja, at an event organised by NAN Editorial Board to mark his retirement from the agency.

He said the call for alternative sources of income was to empower members of staff of the agency to meet their financial needs as salary was no longer sufficient.

Mohammed said, without prejudice to the extant civil service rule, NAN staffers could engage in subsistence or commercial farming which is allowed by law.

“As you celebrate me on my retirement today, I want to encourage every member of staff of NAN to develop alternatives sources of income, no matter how little it is.

“The idea is to have something to fall back to at retirement and be able to meet financial needs, as salary is no longer sufficient,” he said.

The retiree, who is the village head of Dagelawal community in Dutsama Local Government Area of Katsina, disclosed that he was retiring into his farming business, which he started little but has grown big with consistency.

He charged the younger employees to start planning for their retirement early by engaging in businesses they could fall back at, after service.

Mohammed appreciated his colleagues for the support and good working relationship they maintained throughout his service with the agency.

In his remarks, Mr Ephraim Sheyin, the Editor-in-Chief of NAN said Mohammed exhibited good working relationship with his colleagues.

He said the event was an opportunity for members of staff of the agency to felicitate with the retiring editor, adding, “it is good to part well’’.

Some members of NAN Editorial Board who spoke during the event described the retiring editor as a humble and selfless colleague who always goes out of his way to offer assistance.

They congratulated their retiring colleague, enjoined him to keep up the good relationship and wished him well in his future endeavours.

NAN reports that Mohammed joined the agency as a reporter in April, 2002 and rose to the position of AEIC before his retirement.

He was at a time the District Correspondent of Bwari Area Council and headed the National Desk of the Agency before he retired.

Besides being the village head of his community, Mohammed also holds the traditional title, Madawakin Dutsama. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh