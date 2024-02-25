Retired Hajj Administrators to convene Stakeholders’ conference, drum support for Hajj policies

The National Association of Retired Hajj Administrators of Nigeria said it will soon convene a Hajj and Umrah stakeholder’s conference to seeks wider support for Hajj and Umrah policies in Nigeria.

The Association which comprises Former and Retired States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Executives in Nigeria pledged to use their wealth of experience in assisting hajj managers in policy formulations and operations.

A statement jointly signed by the immediate past Executive Chairman of Yobe State Muslim Pilgrims Commission who is also the interim Chairman of the association, Bukar Kime Dapsa and Media/Technical adviser to the Group Ibrahim Muhammed on Sunday said the group ‘decided to come together to discuss ways of strengthening the relationship between pilgrims and hajj managers and also support the hajj and umrah industry in Nigeria having occupied the highest position in hajj management at the state level.

The statement unveiled the names of those who have been selected to lead NARHAN towards achieving its set objectives pending the formalization of all executives and legal procedures.

Former Executive Chairman of the Yobe State Muslim Pilgrims Commission, Bukar Kime Dapsa will serve as the Interim Chairman while the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Kano State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Alh Muhammad Abbah Dambatta will serve as first Vice Chairman and former Executive Secretary of Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Alh Adeniyi Okoya will serve as second Vice Chairman.

Former Executive Secretary of Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yusuf Bako appointed Secretary General while the Former Executive Secretary of Jigawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Alh Sani Alhassan serve as Assistant Secretary General.

Former Executive Secretary of Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Barr Awwal Abdullahi is to serve as Legal Adviser while immediate past Executive Secretary of Niger State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Alh Umar Makun Lapai appointed Financial Secretary.

Former Executive Secretary of Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Hajiya Jimoh Fatimah Abolore was appointed Treasurer while Former Overseer of Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards Hussaini S. Tsoho serve as PRO I and Former Executive Secretary of Ekiti State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards Salam Fatai serve as PRO II with Former Overseer of Bauchi Muslim Pilgrims Boards Kasim Danlamin Shall serve as welfare officer

The Publisher of Hajj Reporters, Ibrahim Muhammed appointed to serve as Media and Technical Adviser to the Group.



