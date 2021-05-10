Former Head of State, Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Monday in Minna denied having any link with bandits or terrorist groups in Niger State.

Social media was replete with allegations last week that the former Nigerian leader owned a helicopter used in delivering arms and ammunitions to bandits and terrorists in the state.

Some online media outfits also claimed last week that the impounded helicopter was also the one used in supplying food to bandits and terrorists.

Abubakar described the reports as “false and unfounded’’.

He disassociated himself from such “heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen’’.

He stated that ordinarily, he would have ignored such `spurious reports’, but had to set the records straight.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned,’’ he stressed.

He lamented that some individuals could be so callous as to peddle such allegations to smear the image and character of other people.

“I urge Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out or share on social media,’’ he stated.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in the country, saying that no nation could attain greatness without peace and security of lives and property.

His rebuttal is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr Yakubu Suleiman.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abubakar Bello has inaugurated a special weekly prayer session across the eight emirate councils in the state to seek God’s intervention to end insecurity in the state.

Bello said there was the urgent need to seek God’s intervention in the security situation in the state.

He told newsmen after the inauguration held in Minna that significant progress was being made in restoring normalcy to some troubled areas in the state.

The governor said that the prayer sessions would continue after the Ramadan fasting period.

“We encourage every stakeholder to support governments’ efforts with prayers. With God, I believe everything is possible,’’ he said. (NAN)

