Retired FCT CJ loses son, CNG mourns

By Chimezie Godfrey

The death has occurred of Malam Mubarak, the eldest son of the former Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary, and Quliyan Zazzau, Ishaq Usman Bello.

Mubarak died Wednesday June 1st following a prolonged battle with spinal injuries sustained in a fatal autocrash in Abuja.

Mubarak, who until the crash, was a student back on vacation from Ghana, is survived by his father, Justice I.U. Bello and mother Hajiya Rabi and many siblings.

Reacting to the death, a family friend, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Spokesperson of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), said Mubarak was a promising young man, respectful and full of potentials.

We live in the same Tukur-Tukur community of Zaria with Mubarak’s family and I can authoritatively say he was a very respectful, responsible and friendly young fellow, down to earth and humble young man brimming with potentials and was very enthusiastic about the CNG and its activities.

On behalf of the Tukur-Tukur community and the CNG family, we feel the pains of Mubarak’s parents, siblings, friends and those who know him and pray the Almighty Allah for the repose of his soul and for the fortitude to bear the loss by the Justice Bello family and the whole community, ” Suleiman said.

