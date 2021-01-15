Retired DIG calls for stakeholders’ support to Zamfara peace process 

Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mamman Tsafe has called on stakeholders to support the peace process initiated by Zamfara Government to tackle the lingering security challenges in the state.
Tsafe made the call on Friday while receiving the newly deployed Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abutu Yaro, who paid him a familiarisation visit.
Tsafe, who is the Special Adviser to Gov. Bello Matawalle on Security Matters, said that the ongoing peace process in the state had yielded positive results in bringing peace and stability.
“As we all know, before the present administration, we had daily reports of attacks in our communities which I considered very embarrassing and challenging.
“After my retirement, I decided to come back home and contribute my own quota,” Tsafe said.
He commended Governor Matawalle for giving listening ears on issues of security.
“Before this peace process, the state faced a serious setback, especially on socio-economic activities of our people, particularly at the grassroots.
“We could not go to farms and we could not travel freely.
“Today, as a result of this peace accord initiative, people have been able to work on their farms.
“As Muslims, we have to support reconciliation and dialogue, in fact it is a practice of Prophet Muhammad.
“I am, therefore, appealing to all stakeholders in the state to give maximum support and cooperation for the peace process to succeed.
“We should give all necessary support to government and security agencies to ensure sustenance of peace and stability in the state,” he said.
Tsafe urged the state government to continue extending peace opportunities to even the unrepentant bandits, who he said, should bear the consequences if they failed to cooperate.
He called on the new CP to be dedicated while hoping toward achieving lasting peace in the state.
“I know Mr Abutu; I know his capacity and I have confidence in him.
“I am appealing to people of the state to give him maximum support and cooperation.
“You should close your ears, there are antagonists who politicise the issues of security challenges facing our dear state; you should deal with them.
“You should ignore any attempt to distract the ongoing peace recorded in the state,” Tsafe charged the new CP.
Earlier, Abutu had said the visit to the retired DIG was part of his tour to stakeholders in the state.
“I commend the retired DIG for the fatherly advice given to me and my team,” Abutu said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abutu also met with police officers and men of the Tsafe Divisional Police Office and newly recruited police officers in the state. (NAN)
Leave a Reply