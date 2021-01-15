Retired DIG calls for stakeholders’ support to Zamfara peace process 

Tsafe, who is the Special Adviser to Gov. Bello Matawalle on Security Matters, said that the ongoing peace process in the state had yielded positive results in bringing peace and stability.

“As we all know, before the present administration, we had daily reports of attacks in our communities which I considered very embarrassing and challenging.

“After my retirement, I decided to come back home and contribute my own quota,” Tsafe said.

He commended Governor Matawalle for giving listening ears on issues of security.

“Before this peace process, the state faced a serious setback, especially on socio-economic activities of our people, particularly at the grassroots.