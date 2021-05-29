A retired Commissioner of Police, Ibezimako Aghanya, has curged the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, to promote collaboration between the army and other security agencies in tackling insecurity in Nigeria.



Aghanya, a former police chief in Benue, Ekiti, and Kogi states, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, while reacting to the appointment of the new COAS.



The retired police chief noted that the security situation in the country could only be tackled headlong if the military and other security agencies worked together.



NAN reports that on May 27, President Muhammadu Buhari, appointed Yahaya as the new COAS following the death of Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in a plane crash in Kaduna State.

According to Aghanya, there is need for synergy between all the security agencies as they are all out there to protect the territorial integrity of the country against any form of threat.

He, however, urged the new army chief to continue from where his predecessor stopped for a better Nigeria, being part of the inner member of the management team of the service headed by the late COAS. (NAN)

