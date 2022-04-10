Retired colonel advocates international aid to curb insecurity

By Oladapo Udom

The Chief Executive Officer, International Masters Security System, Col. Yomi Dare (rtd) has called on the Federal Government to seek the aid of the international community in tackling the nation’s security challenges.

Dare gave the advice on Sunday in Lagos in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The retired military officer said that introducing global initiative into the context by getting the international community’s aid would help to stabilise the situation and end insurgency.

“We have a serious security situation on our hands and what we have been advocating is that security is everybody’s business, both the government and the citizens.

“We all have our roles to play and we all need to do everything that is possible to ensure that the security situation in our country is improved and better than what we are experiencing right now.

“Getting the help of the international community will go a long way at tackling our security issues,” he said.

Dare said that people should endeavor to ‘say something, when they see something’ noting that security was indeed, everybody’s business.

He said that there was no one fix-it-all solution to solving our insecurity issues and urged the Federal Government to do everything possible on its part to strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

“They should provide the necessary funds, necessary equipment and necessary personnel to fight insecurity and at the same time, ensure a lot of awareness.

“This can be done by deploying technology such as putting CCTV cameras to give an accountable record of situations as they happen in real time and the use of drones for aerial monitoring,” he said.

Dare said that the government should try to gather intelligence on villages around railway lines so that information can easily be disseminated when terrorists come around.

“I’m a strong advocate of community policing because I believe that people securing us should come from within and since they have a better knowledge of the terrain.

“By so doing, we will have accurate information of what to do at any given point in time,” Dare said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

