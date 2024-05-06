Retired AIG tasks NCB personnel on team work

Dr Stanley Udeh, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and Head of the National Central Bureau (NCB), INTERPOL, Abuja has called for team work among personnel of the bureau.

Udeh made the call on Monday in Abuja at an event organised by personnel of NCB to mark his retirement from the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the call was to build, develop and perfect the services available for INTERPOL, Nigeria operations which had taken a pride of place in Africa.

“There are so many fugitives that are wanted, that we need to work together to bring back to face justice.

“There are border locations that we need to work together with other government agencies to secure and make it difficult for criminals to cross the borders either in or out.

“There are intelligences that need to be analysed through consultation of INTERPOL data bases.

“All these are tools that NCB personnel can develop, build and perfect so that the INTERPOL Nigeria that has taken a pride of place in Africa will continue to soar,” he said.

The retired AIG had pledged to continue to offer necessary support to the operation of NCB at retirement.

“I can assure you that myself and other NCB retired colleagues will give every support to make the bureau grow as expected.

“The resources of INTERPOL had become very germane in the internal security architecture of Nigeria,” he added.

Some personnel of the bureau who spoke at the event, described the retired AIG as an epitome of humility who was always ready to guide and assist humanity. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh