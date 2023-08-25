Retired AFCSC Commandant urges personnel to leave positive legacies

By Mohammed Tijjani

The immediate past Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff Collage (AFCSC) Jaji, retired AVM Emmanuel Wonah, has urged military personnel to leave positive legacies that would outlive them after service.

Wonah gave the charge during the pulling-out parade organised in his honour in Jaji Military Cantonment, on Friday.

“To other officers and personnel, as you progress in your career, you must be determined to leave positive footprints and legacies that will outlive you after service.

“In attempting to achieve these objectives, you must never compromise your obligation as law abiding citizens of Nigeria, and the principles as well as discipline which guide the conduct of military personnel,” he said.

The retired AVM said he was touched by the affection and loyalty showed him by everyone.

He expressed gratitude to God for guiding him through a successful journey in the military, saying, ”I make bold to say that I am leaving the Armed Forces of Nigeria happier, fulfilled and more accomplished”.

Wonah appreciated his mentors, senior colleagues and members of 37 regular course, as well as subordinates and friends who stood with him throughout the period.

“Your contributions, support and encouragement are instrumental to my successful journey in the military.

“I must also recognise the sacrifices of my course mates and other colleagues that paid the supreme prize either flying or on the battle field in defence of our dear nation.

“May their gentle souls continue to rest in peace as we remember them always,” the retired commandant said.

Wonah said that when he started his military career about 33 years ago, he never envisioned that it would culminate in such a remarkable manner.

”I remember when I arrived at the gate of the old Nigeria Defence Academy complex in September 1985 as a member of the 37 Regular Course intake, a young lad; I am overwhelmed to see myself standing on this podium today being honored.

“Indeed, within the period of my tour of duty as the Commandant AFCSC, we have made some modest achievements in a bid to improve

the learning and working environment for better output from academics and administrative staff.

“I am aware that efforts are also ongoing to modernise the facilities in the college to ensure improved conducive teaching and learning environment for staff and students.

“I must extend my gratitude and appreciation to my darling wife Mrs Freda Wonah, for her immeasurable sacrifice in taking care of the home-front throughout my absence while performing my duty to the nation,” he added.

Wonah also thanked the new AFCSC Commandant, AVM Alhaji, for organising the event. (NAN)

