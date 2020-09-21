Resumption: Schools comply with COVID-19 protocol

correspondent who monitored resumption of schools in Ile-Ife, Osun, on Monday, observed compliance with the Covid-19 protocols of use of face mask and observance of social distancing in the schools visited.

The Principal, Anglican Central Government Middle School, Ilare, Ile-Ife, Mr Rufus Ojedokun, commended the state government for the re-opening of schools.

He described as impressive the turn out of students and teachers in school, adding over 90 per cent were in attendance.

Ojedokun said that all the students came with their face mask and sanitizers from home, while the school already put all materials in place for the schools as well.

He admonished parents to support their children academically by providing necessary materials for them and ensure they are punctual in schools.

Also, Mrs Kehinde Olafimihan, Coordinator for Triumphant Baptist Private Primary School, Ilare, Ile-Ife, told NAN that the school resumption was a welcomed development.

Olafimihan said that ahead of resumption, government had decontaminated the school premises and classrooms, provided washing hand basin with soaps and sanitizers for the pupils, staff and visitors.

She said that also provided were thermometers to checkmate the temperature of the children before entry into the school compound while the pupils complied with social distance protocols in their classrooms.

According to her, all the students came with their face mask and sanitizers from home while the school also provided as well.

Also, Mr Ademola Sanusi, the Principal, Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife, stated that almost 90 per cent of the students resumed today, because majority of them were already tired of staying at home.

Sanusi said that JSS 3 and SSS 3 students had finished their WAEC, while SSS 3 students are currently preparing for their NECO.

He said that all the students came with their face masks and sanitizers from home, while the schools also provided for their students, staffs and visitors to the schools.

The principal urged the students to face their studies, saying that they have limited time to run the abridge third term, for they would write unified promotion examinations.

Also, Johnson Agboola, the Vice-Principal, Ambassador College, said that as a private school, they were happy at the resumption and all their staff and students were 100 per cent present in school.

Agboola added that the school had provided face masks for the students, staff and the visitors.

He stated that the school ensured compliance with social distancing, provided thermometers to check the students temperature and water and hand washing basin with soap and sanitizers

The Vice-Principal appealed to the students to be diligent in their studies, saying this was necessary because of the time lost due to the coronavirus outbreak. (NAN)