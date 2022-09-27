Resumption: Human, vehicular movements increase in Nsukka town 

By Hilary Akalugwu

Residents of Nsukka town in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State witnessed increase in human and vehicular movements on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this followed the resumption of primary and secondary schools in Enugu State for the new academic session after their third term holidays.As early as 7 a.m., major roads in Nsukka town like, Enugu, Odenigbo, Aku, Onuiyi Obeachara among others witnessed gridlock as parents and guardians were seen taking thier children and wards to schools.

One of the parents, Mr Peter Ozioko, a civil servant, said he expected the gridlock today, being the first day primary and post-primary schools in the state resumed for new academic session.“This is the reason why l left my house early this morning to enable me to drop my son at his secondary school and rush to my office.“I do not joke with my children’s education because I believe education is a strong foundation for every child.“When you give a good education to your children, you have equipped them for the future,” he said.

Mr Theo Ogbonna, a commercial tricycle driver who ply from Nsukka Old Motor Park to Ikenga junction Nsukka, said he was happy school had resumed after the long third term vacation.“Now schools in the state have resumed for 2022/2023 session, we will have more passengers to carry, especially in the morning and afternoon.“Since schools closed, the money I make daily has reduced drastically because of low patronage,” he said.When NAN visited some primary and secondary schools in Nsukka to monitor school resumption, teachers were seen supervising their pupils and students in cleaning classrooms and school premises.

Some of the schools visited included Model Primary Schools Nsukka, NS Union Primary School Nsukka, Township Primary School Nsukka, Nsukka Boys High School, Urban Girls Secondary School Nsukka.A headmaster in one of the primary schools, who pleaded anonymity because he said they were not allowed to speak to press, said he was satisfied with attandance of staff and pupils on the first day of resumption.“You can see that teachers were supervising pupils to clean classrooms and school compound.“

As soon as they finish cleaning, academic activities will start.“As headmaster, I frown at teachers who absent themselves on the first day of resumption, because I ensure that teachers teach pupils who come to school on the first day, “he said.

NAN reports that all primary and secondary schools in Enugu State resumed on tueo after spending their third term holidays(NAN)

